McGregor has long been viewed as Michigan's top overall target regardless of position so landing him is a massive job well done. Obviously as an in-state product he was viewed as a realistic target ever since he was offered back in April of last year. The Wolverines stayed on him and maintained strong relationships despite a change at defensive line coach. Greg Mattison obviously bolted for Ohio State after the 2018 season and Jim Harbaugh brought in Shaun Nua to replace him. Nua and tight ends coach Sherrone Moore didn't miss a beat in recruiting McGregor and now he's a Wolverine.

McGregor was phenomenal on and off the field throughout his recruitment. He always gave great interviews and actually delivered a lot of good information but did so while keeping his decision very, very private. He racked up nearly 30 offers over the course of his recruitment and pared things down to one of the more loaded top tens you can find. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State made it through to the finals but it all came down to the Wolverines and the Irish. Sometimes top tens aren't exactly genuine but McGregor's was. He could've committed to any team on his list at any time so it's a big deal for U-M to land him even though he is an in-state kid.

McGregor is pledge No. 9 in Michigan's 2020 class, which is now ranked as the No. 13 class in the country with the addition of the long pass rusher. Adding McGregor to the fold allows Nua to now focus on the interior of the defensive line with 2-3 scholarships remaining. The U-M staff has recently offered a couple of defensive tackles so that's definitely going to be the focus moving forward.