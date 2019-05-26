Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor took his time throughout the recruiting process and it was a long ride. The 6-6, 250-pounder kept his decision quiet right up until he announced for the Wolverines. He even kept his sisters and parents in the dark for a while. Braiden's father, Steve, had been hoping that his son would just come downstairs and let everyone know. So, did it happen that way?