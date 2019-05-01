DE Brandon Taylor Was One Of Six Ohio Prospects Michigan Offered In April
The U-M coaches hit the recruiting trail hard in the state of Ohio in April, offering six prospects there since the month began.
One of them was Lima Senior three-star defensive end Brandon Taylor, which is a spot where Michigan actually doesn’t have anybody committed yet.
With that being said, it’s probably not a position that’s near the top of the 2020 priority list when considering the team brought in three in last year’s cycle (Mike Morris, Gabe Newburg and David Ojabo), and will only have one player there who will assuredly be departing following the 2019 campaign (fifth-year senior Mike Danna).
“I was honored,” Taylor exclaimed when he received the offer. “It’s always been a dream of mine, and this is presenting a great opportunity for me.
“Coach [Shaun] Nua came to my school and we talked for a bit, and that’s when he told me he was offering me. We just discussed my play on the field and how he likes what he sees in me as a defensive end.”
Although Nua hasn’t necessarily made his mark on the recruiting trail in terms of commitments yet, his constant enthusiasm and positive attitude have been raved about by prospects and colleagues alike.
“He’s a real energetic young guy,” Taylor observed. “He’s also hungry and I can tell he really wants to win. We have a great relationship, and have stayed in touch ever since I visited Michigan about three weeks ago. The two of us always talk during the week now.”
Taylor was on the Ann Arbor campus for U-M’s April 6 open practice, and admitted he was blown away by the environment that day.
