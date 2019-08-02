Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis and the Michigan Wolverines have done a great job recruiting wide receivers so far and it's resulted in commitments from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star AJ Henning and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis three-star Roman Wilson . Now, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star wide receiver Brenden Rice sits atop of Michigan's recruiting board and Gattis has done a phenomenal job with him as well.

The 6-3, 208-pounder took his official visit to Michigan from June 21-23 and everything went very well during that trip. Fellow Arizona prep standout and Michigan commit JD Johnson posed for a couple of pictures with Rice and is definitely trying to convince the No. 48 wide receiver in the country to join him in Ann Arbor.

With that official visit in the rearview, and a couple of other important visits to schools like Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and UCLA already completed as well, Rice is getting close to a decision.

Sorry for the wait.. Not trying to make the wrong decision. I’ve seen so many transfers lately and I won’t become one of them. Commitment set next month. Thank you‼️

Yesterday was August 1, which is the first day that college staffs can officially offer prospects from the 2020 class. Rice took the opportunity to tweet out his official offer from the Wolverines.

He also tweeted out offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Colorado, USC, Nebraska and Oregon. That's not necessarily significant, but it could be. It's very likely that other programs sent him official offers but he only publicized seven of them. Ever since his official visit, the talented pass catcher has been wearing a lot of U-M gear. Again, not a guarantee that he's a Michigan lean, but he definitely has other gear available to him.

As things currently stand, there are three FutureCast picks in for Rice and all three of them are for Michigan, including mine. When he gets ready to make his decision next month, it'll likely be a Michigan vs. Oregon battle. Maybe he's waiting to see how U-M's new offense looks or maybe he really isn't ready yet. Either way, U-M is squarely in the mix.