Boca Raton (Fla.) American Heritage four-star weakside defensive end Michael Morris had been committed to Florida State for a very long time but had been growing closer and closer with the people at Michigan over the last six months. After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor for an official visit, the 6-6, 260-pounder finally pulled the trigger and flipped to U-M. He's considered the No. 25 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 45 player in the state of Florida.