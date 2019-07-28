News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Commitment Impact RJ Moten To U-M

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a very versatile piece of the 2020 class in Delran (N.J.) High three-star athlete RJ Moten when he committed at the beginning of the 2019 installment of the BBQ at The Big House.

Uiiljt0pncfrluqzuviy
Three-star athlete RJ Moten is a great piece of Michigan's 2020 class because of his athleticism and versatility. (RJ Moten)

The 6-0, 201-pounder is the No. 27 player in the state of New Jersey. Moten picked the Wolverines over programs like Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and many others.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
