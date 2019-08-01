Commitment Impact: Makari Paige To Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a very rangy piece of the 2020 class in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige when he committed at the in the wake of the 2019 installment of the BBQ at The Big House.
The 6-3, 185-pounder is the No. 6 player in the state of Michigan. Paige picked the Wolverines over programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame and many others.
