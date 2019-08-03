News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 15:16:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Impact: Jordan Morant To Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Back in late-June during the massive official visit weekend, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed one of their top targets at the safety position in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant.

Ftms2oead4yvteapy0wv
Four-star safety Jordan Morant is a very complete player and could push for playing time as a freshman. (Rivals.com)

The 6-0, 190-pounder is the No. 8 player in the state of New Jersey. Morant picked the Wolverines over programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and many others. Even powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and others offered Morant but Michigan won out.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}