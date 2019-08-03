Commitment Impact: Jordan Morant To Michigan
Back in late-June during the massive official visit weekend, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed one of their top targets at the safety position in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant.
The 6-0, 190-pounder is the No. 8 player in the state of New Jersey. Morant picked the Wolverines over programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and many others. Even powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and others offered Morant but Michigan won out.
