Corey Kiner, a 2021 RB out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon, has established himself as an early target for Michigan after visiting the program on March 24, and stating that “Michigan is a school I would love to attend.”

Since, the 5-9, 209 pound prospect has added offers from Akron, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Boston College and more to go along with existing tenders from Tennessee, Purdue, Wisconsin, Penn State and others.





