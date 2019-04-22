Cornell Wheeler Has 'Instincts That Can't Be Taught,' Per Opposing Coach
Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class is off to an outstanding start, with five of its six commits rated as four-stars.
Four of those five are also rated inside the Rivals250, including West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler, who checks in as the No. 247 overall player in the country.
Wheeler helped lead his Lakers squad (who are coached by former U-M wide receiver Ron Bellamy) to a 9-3 record in 2018, with the three setbacks coming by an average of just 2.6 points — 28-25 to Clarkston, 37-35 to Southfield A&T and 13-10 to Belleville.
One of their nine victories, however, came in a 42-21 triumph over Lake Orion on Sept. 21, and Dragons head coach John Blackstock was kind enough to swing by and share his impressions of Wheeler and what makes the young linebacker such a dangerous player on the field.
“The first thing that jumps out about him is that he’s not only a great tackler, but the way he knocks people back,” Blackstock exclaimed. “He doesn’t just get them on the ground, but makes them physically go backward. That is a great sign of not only explosiveness and strength, but also that he’s a great fundamental tackler, which gives him the leverage to take people back.
“The other thing that really stands out is how he’s a downhill player at the snap of the ball. A lot of kids will sit and wait to figure out a play, but he attacks the line of scrimmage at the snap and his athleticism allows him to avoid blocks. It’s that athleticism and instinctiveness that makes him so tough to stop.
“His athleticism also allows him to do some things in coverage, whether it be in zone or matching up and playing man. He’s as good a skill kid as there is, which makes him an every-down linebacker.”
“He’s so well-coached at West Bloomfield as well. You can tell their whole team plays well due to their staff, but he also just has that ‘it’ factor. It’s indescribable and uncoachable — he reads his keys, but also instinctively finds his way to the ball in an attacking manner that comes naturally for him.
“A final aspect that stands out is his effort — he plays with a full motor every play, which isn’t necessarily surprising on defense. I watched film of him on special teams though, and he was still playing with a full motor all the time and making plays all over the field.
