“I love Michigan,” Green-Warren exclaimed when asked to update his status with the Wolverines at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

“I’ve been talking with Coach [Mike] Z[ordich] and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh a lot, and plan on being there for their barbecue in late July.

“I’ve been talking with each of those guys for a while now, so I feel like I’ve gotten to know them pretty well. Coach Z’s resume speaks for itself.

“They push their defense to be the best it can be, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”

Seeing as how his hometown of Harbor City is 2,257 miles from Ann Arbor, Green-Warren was simply asked what he knows about the Michigan program as a whole, and cited coordinator Don Brown’s style of defense as a favorite of his.