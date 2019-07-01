Four-Star Darian Green-Warren Confirms He'll Take An Official Visit To U-M
Belleville (Mich.) High four-star Andre Seldon is the lone cornerback Michigan has committed in the 2020 recruiting class, but the Wolverines are in hot pursuit of another outstanding prospect at the position in Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star Darion Green-Warren.
Pulling high-level talent out of California hasn’t always been easy for U-M, though it has proven it is capable of doing so in the past (five-star cornerback Donovan Warren in the 2007 recruiting class, for example).
“I love Michigan,” Green-Warren exclaimed when asked to update his status with the Wolverines at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.
“I’ve been talking with Coach [Mike] Z[ordich] and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh a lot, and plan on being there for their barbecue in late July.
“I’ve been talking with each of those guys for a while now, so I feel like I’ve gotten to know them pretty well. Coach Z’s resume speaks for itself.
“They push their defense to be the best it can be, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”
Seeing as how his hometown of Harbor City is 2,257 miles from Ann Arbor, Green-Warren was simply asked what he knows about the Michigan program as a whole, and cited coordinator Don Brown’s style of defense as a favorite of his.
