West Virginia Commit Devell Washington Talks Andre Seldon's Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
At 6-4, 215 pounds, Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver and West Virginia commit Devell Washington is an absolute load as a pass catcher. He's a lot for any cornerback to handle, with or without pads, and does a good job of using his size and strength to bully defenders.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news