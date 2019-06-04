News More News
West Virginia Commit Devell Washington Talks Andre Seldon's Game

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Rfj2zutf0k884yitn1za
Three-star wide receiver Devell Washington is a massive receiver and would likely give undersized cornerbacks a lot of trouble. (Brandon Brown)

At 6-4, 215 pounds, Bay City (Mich.) Central three-star wide receiver and West Virginia commit Devell Washington is an absolute load as a pass catcher. He's a lot for any cornerback to handle, with or without pads, and does a good job of using his size and strength to bully defenders.

