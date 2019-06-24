Eamonn Dennis Goes Blue
Worcester (Mass.) St Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.
COMMITTED.... pic.twitter.com/K3UQPkRPbL— Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) June 24, 2019
He was on U-M's campus this weekend for the Wolverines' huge recruiting event, along with several other top prospects.
Dennis has long been viewed as one of the Maize and Blue's top receiving targets, so his commitment didn't necessarily come as a surprise.
The next best offers Dennis possessed were from Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Mississippi State, Purdue, Rutgers and Syracuse.
At 5-10, 173 pounds, the wideout fits the mold of several of Michigan's current freshmen receivers, including Mike Sainristil, George Johnson and Giles Jackson.
