News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 14:26:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Eamonn Dennis Goes Blue

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Wgwkovkkbl6eoiu6g2uf
Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis is rated as the fifth-best player from the state of Massachusetts. (Brandon Brown)

Worcester (Mass.) St Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.

He was on U-M's campus this weekend for the Wolverines' huge recruiting event, along with several other top prospects.

Dennis has long been viewed as one of the Maize and Blue's top receiving targets, so his commitment didn't necessarily come as a surprise.

The next best offers Dennis possessed were from Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Mississippi State, Purdue, Rutgers and Syracuse.

At 5-10, 173 pounds, the wideout fits the mold of several of Michigan's current freshmen receivers, including Mike Sainristil, George Johnson and Giles Jackson.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}