Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All has been committed to Michigan since June but yesterday's contest against Maryland was his first time seeing a game inside The Big House. The 6-4, 223-pounder picked a good game to attend and got to see Michigan tight end Zach Gentry reel in seven catches for 112 yards. That obviously caught All's eye and he can't wait to be a part of things in Ann Arbor.