Only three freshmen burned their redshirts last year by playing more than the allotted four games, and one of them was a complete surprise.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a former two-star prospect, made arguably the biggest impact of the bunch, playing quite a bit and catching two touchdown passes. Kicker Jake Moody was outstanding on kickoffs and surprised most by taking the starting place-kicking job from Quinn Nordin, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson started the season strong and remained in the rotation.

For those scoring at home, that's a two-star, an unranked greyshirt turned scholarship player and a four-star legacy ... 2.33 stars on average.