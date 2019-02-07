Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 13:06:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Five Who Should Play In 2019

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Only three freshmen burned their redshirts last year by playing more than the allotted four games, and one of them was a complete surprise.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a former two-star prospect, made arguably the biggest impact of the bunch, playing quite a bit and catching two touchdown passes. Kicker Jake Moody was outstanding on kickoffs and surprised most by taking the starting place-kicking job from Quinn Nordin, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson started the season strong and remained in the rotation.

For those scoring at home, that's a two-star, an unranked greyshirt turned scholarship player and a four-star legacy ... 2.33 stars on average.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}