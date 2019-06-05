Michigan offered Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Grosse Pointe South freshman cornerback Will Johnson a while back and seems to like him quite a bit. He's obviously very young but at 6-1, 165 pounds he has the look of a long, rangy cover corner already. During the Grand Valley State University Best of the Midwest camp, cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich was paying close attention to Johnson and called him name all camp long. That obviously means the two are familiar with each other already and Johnson is enjoying how things are progressing with Coach Z and Michigan.