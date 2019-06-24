Two-star running back Gaige Garcia has committed to Michigan. (Gaige Garcia)

Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia two-star running back Gaige Garcia has announced his commitment to Michigan for both wrestling and football via Twitter.

Garcia had reeled in offers from some smaller programs in the Ivy League along with tenders from Army and Youngstown State but after a recent workout in front of the Michigan coaches they decided to throw him a bone. RELATED: Gaige Garcia's Situation At Michigan Explained