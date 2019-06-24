Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Gaige Garcia Commits To U-M
Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia two-star running back Gaige Garcia has announced his commitment to Michigan for both wrestling and football via Twitter.
Committed!!! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xH0iVHV8B6— Gaige Garcia (@gaigegarcia23) June 24, 2019
Garcia had reeled in offers from some smaller programs in the Ivy League along with tenders from Army and Youngstown State but after a recent workout in front of the Michigan coaches they decided to throw him a bone.
The 5-10, 205-pounder has some ability but isn't necessarily a Big Ten level back right now. He was extremely productive for a very good Southern Columbia program albeit against lackluster competition. Garcia carried the ball 201 times for 2,042 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, which is obviously very impressive regardless of a player's opponents.
