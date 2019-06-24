News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Gaige Garcia Commits To U-M

Brandon Brown
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Two-star running back Gaige Garcia has committed to Michigan. (Gaige Garcia)

Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia two-star running back Gaige Garcia has announced his commitment to Michigan for both wrestling and football via Twitter.

Garcia had reeled in offers from some smaller programs in the Ivy League along with tenders from Army and Youngstown State but after a recent workout in front of the Michigan coaches they decided to throw him a bone.

The 5-10, 205-pounder has some ability but isn't necessarily a Big Ten level back right now. He was extremely productive for a very good Southern Columbia program albeit against lackluster competition. Garcia carried the ball 201 times for 2,042 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, which is obviously very impressive regardless of a player's opponents.

{{ article.author_name }}