El-Hadi just picked up his offer two days ago and is now U-M's first commit in the 2021 class. He just took a visit to campus and was able to spend time with offensive line coach Ed Warinner as well as head coach Jim Harbaugh, which was enough for the big sophomore. El-Hadi had six other offers from Central Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and Western Michigan but once the tender from U-M came through he didn't need to worry about any others.

Physically, El-Hadi looks very good, especially for a sophomore. At 6-6, 285 pounds he actually looks slim on the field. He looks like he has good length and is definitely a true offensive tackle. He plays right tackle in high school but looks to have the size and abilities to play on the left side if necessary.

His highlight tape is filled with pancakes and driving blocks downfield. There are virtually no clips of him getting out in space or running downfield so it's tough to tell exactly how smooth and athletic he is but he's definitely big and very strong. When he gets his hands on a defender it is a wrap. There are several plays on his tape where he absolutely destroys the defender and it doesn't seem to matter how big they are. There are plenty of plays where he's squaring off with players just as big as he is and he handles them. That's very encouraging especially considering that he's just in tenth grade.

Overall, El-Hadi looks like a great early get for U-M in the 2021 class. He'll almost certainly get more attention as he gets older and also now that he's committed to Michigan but the fact that he was offered just two days ago and is now a future Wolverine is pretty telling. He's going to continue getting stronger and possibly bigger, which is a little scary given how he looks on tape and how large he already is. It's very early but the kid has four star written all over him.