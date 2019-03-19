Ticker
football

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Giovanni El-Hadi Talks Pledge

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi didn't wait long to pull the trigger and commit to Michigan.
Giovanni El-Hadi

Michigan just offered Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson sophomore offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi on Sunday and now he's a Wolverine commit. The 6-6, 285-pounder recapped what Sunday was all about and dove into why he took just two days to commit.

