“They’re in there because of Coach [Chris] Partridge, Coach [Sherrone] Moore and Coach Jay Harbaugh,” the four-star revealed. “Coach Partridge and I talk almost every day and just have normal conversations — it’s not even necessarily always about football, but other things like comedy too.

“Our conversations are so natural and that’s exactly what I’m looking for. He also tells me how he could see me playing a number of different spots on defense, and how I’ll absolutely love it when I get up there for a visit. He also says how I’ll never want to leave.

“I’m actually planning on heading up in the summertime, and that’ll be my first ever trip there. Michigan was one of my first early offers and I’ve always been thankful for that.

“They’ve made it clear I’m one of their guys, and that they love my game.”

It’s obviously difficult pulling significant recruits from the Lone Star State away from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, though U-M has done so on numerous occasions in the past.