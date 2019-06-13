Star Florida CB Henry Gray Says U-M Felt Like Home, Updates Leaders, More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan has been involved with Miami Central four-star cornerback Henry Gray for a while and finally got him on campus over last weekend. The No. 18 cornerback and No. 207 overall prospect nationally really enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor and came away feeling like he could have a future there.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news