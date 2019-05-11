McCarthy was offered by Michigan way back in November of last year and has been high on the Wolverines ever since. He's been to campus a couple of times since then and really bonded well with Jim Harbaugh from the beginning. Once Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis and assigned Ben McDaniels as U-M's quarterbacks coach, McCarthy's interested went up even more.

Despite being just a sophomore, McCarthy has already reeled in more than 30 offers and is going to be in the discussion for five-star status when the time comes. Ohio State was McCarthy's main other suitor but once they landed Kyle McCord, McCarthy shifted all of his attention to the Wolverines.

McCarthy is pledge No. 2 in Michigan's 2021 class, which won't be ranked for some time. He joins Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi and gives U-M an offensive centerpiece and leader to build around.