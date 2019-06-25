In His Own Words: J.J. McCarthy Excited To Be In Atlanta, Ready To Compete
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star pro-style quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of just a handful of 2021 prospects in attendance for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. The 6-2, 180-pounder is considered the No. 11 player in the entire country so he's definitely hoping to show that he belongs while competing against some of the best signal callers in the country.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news