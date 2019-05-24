Michigan is still aiming to add a running back to its 2020 recruiting class. Though a quarterback and a couple of talented offensive linemen are in the fold, the player dotting the I still needs to be attained. One player that could fit in nicely is Eads (Tn.) Briarcrest Christian athlete Jabari Small, who the Michigan staff is recruiting as a running back.

Small visited Ann Arbor for the first time for the April 14 spring game and came away extremely impressed. Though earlier this week he added an offer from Ole miss, the program where his father wide receiver Eddie Small played, Michigan still seems to be in a good spot.





