Michigan Still In Heavy Pursuit Of Top-40 New Jersey RB Jalen Berger
Michigan landed one of its top running back targets in the 2020 class last week when Baltimore St. Frances four-star Blake Corum committed, but appears to still be in heavy pursuit of an even higher-rated prospect at the position in Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star Jalen Berger.
Whether or not the Wolverines’ pursuit of Berger eventually dies down with Corum now in the fold remains to be seen, but it’s pretty hard to envision the U-M coaches cooling completely on the No. 39 overall player and the nation’s eighth-best running back.
“Schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State (they text me every day) and even LSU are the ones who have been recruiting me the heaviest,” Berger revealed at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.
“I just need to find out a place I feel comfortable at, and has a campus that suits me and feels like home."
Running back has, for the most part, actually been an area of weakness for the Maize and Blue since Mike Hart (the school’s all-time leading rusher) graduated following the 2007 season, with the club compiling just two 1,000-yard backs since then (Fitzgerald Toussaint in 2011 and Karan Higdon last year).
Though many believe freshman Zach Charbonnet could be the next U-M great at the position, he has obviously yet to prove not only that he can produce at the college level, but also that he can stay healthy (he missed all of spring with injury).
