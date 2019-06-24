WR Jay Brunelle Puts Michigan In Top Three Following This Weekend's Visit
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Though Michigan holds 14 commitments in its 2020 class, it has yet to pick up a pledge from a wide receiver.
Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns three-star wideout Jay Brunelle was on campus over the weekend for U-M’s huge recruiting event, and admitted the Maize and Blue made quite the impression on him.
“This was actually my second time being at Michigan, because I was just there on an unofficial visit last weekend as well,” he revealed.
“I decided to take my official trip this week. It was such a successful period for Michigan, as I’m sure everyone saw by all the commitments.
“I really enjoyed the energy and atmosphere brought by the coaching staff, and just loved being on their campus. U-M sells itself, and it wasn’t surprising in the least that this many kids committed — it’s Michigan, and it’s a great program and a great place.
“Coach [Josh] Gattis was the coach I spoke with the most during the trip.
“We had several meetings together, discussing how I could potentially fit into their offense. He said they view me as more of a vertical outside receiver, and explained it’s basically plug-and-play in his system — he can put anyone in at any position, because it’s such a dangerous attack.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news