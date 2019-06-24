“This was actually my second time being at Michigan, because I was just there on an unofficial visit last weekend as well,” he revealed.

“I decided to take my official trip this week. It was such a successful period for Michigan, as I’m sure everyone saw by all the commitments.

“I really enjoyed the energy and atmosphere brought by the coaching staff, and just loved being on their campus. U-M sells itself, and it wasn’t surprising in the least that this many kids committed — it’s Michigan, and it’s a great program and a great place.

“Coach [Josh] Gattis was the coach I spoke with the most during the trip.

“We had several meetings together, discussing how I could potentially fit into their offense. He said they view me as more of a vertical outside receiver, and explained it’s basically plug-and-play in his system — he can put anyone in at any position, because it’s such a dangerous attack.