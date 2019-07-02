Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi On Why U-M Is Home
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi got down to UCLA, USC and Michigan before he took his official visit to Ann Arbor. Once he and his family spent time around U-M's campus and people, he knew that he wanted to be a Wolverine.
