{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi Will Decide Soon

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi is very close to making his college decision. (Rivals.com)

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi unofficially visited Michigan earlier this year for an unofficial visit and liked Ann Arbor enough to return this past weekend for an official visit. The 6-7, 265 pounder could not be more complimentary about his time on campus.

