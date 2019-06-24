Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jeffrey Persi Will Decide Soon
San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi unofficially visited Michigan earlier this year for an unofficial visit and liked Ann Arbor enough to return this past weekend for an official visit. The 6-7, 265 pounder could not be more complimentary about his time on campus.
