Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh joined former offensive lineman Jon Jansen on Inside Michigan Radio Wednesday to talk about his class.

“It’s a successful class,” he said. “We’re really happy … really thankful. It's a group of players that really wants to be great for Michigan and also for themselves. They're not afraid of work.”



Harbaugh confirmed that Jalen Perry, Gabe Newburg, Mike Samirstil, Cade McNamara, Zach Charbonnet, Mazi Smith, Erick All and David Ojabo would enroll early. One who won’t — five-star safety Daxton Hill, who flipped back to Michigan from Alabama, but he’ll be on campus soon enough.

“He's a fantastic player. He really gets it athletically,” Harbaugh said. “He’s also a play-maker from the safety position. He's a hitter. I haven't seen a game he wasn't the fastest guy out here … he's got the ability to be one of the best safeties Michigan has ever had.”

Four-star quarterback McNamara reminds Harbaugh of a young … well, Jim Harbaugh, though he’s only 6-1.

“He’s a gunslinger,” Harbaugh said. “He lets it rip … a difference-maker"

Four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler has a weight room in his garage that’s “out of Rocky IV,” Harbaugh said. He added that Cincinnati lineman Zach Carpenter is a future center.

Michigan flipped Miami linebacker pledge Anthony Solomon, and he’s got the potential to play viper, Harbaugh said. Another linebacker — Charles Thomas — will remind people of Devin Bush with his speed, he added.

On Bush, Harbaugh wished his junior nothing but success after he declared for the NFL Draft today. Bush said his injury and rehab would prevent him from playing in the Peach Bowl.

“He’s had a stellar career, will have his picture on the All-American wall,” Harbaugh said. “We can recruit players now and say, ‘we think you can be like Devin Bush.’”

Three-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is a “top notch” receiver like Tarik Black, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Harbaugh said. Nobody in the class scored higher than Johnson’s 1480 on the SAT.

Watch for more on Harbaugh and the class in the days to come.