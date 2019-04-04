Four-star tight end and Michigan commit Nick Patterson’s San Antonio Christian club struggled to a 2-7-1 record in 2018, but put on a valiant effort in the Nov. 9 season-finale against an 8-3 Brentwood Christian squad before falling in overtime, 27-21.

Patterson is the younger brother of current U-M senior quarterback Shea Patterson, and is one of five four-stars Michigan has committed in its 2020 class.

To get a better understanding of what kind of player he is on the field, we spoke with Brentwood Christian head coach Stan Caffey, whose Bears team was the last to face Patterson and San Antonio Christian in person.