Opposing Coach Explains Why U-M Commit Nick Patterson Is So Tough To Cover
Four-star tight end and Michigan commit Nick Patterson’s San Antonio Christian club struggled to a 2-7-1 record in 2018, but put on a valiant effort in the Nov. 9 season-finale against an 8-3 Brentwood Christian squad before falling in overtime, 27-21.
Patterson is the younger brother of current U-M senior quarterback Shea Patterson, and is one of five four-stars Michigan has committed in its 2020 class.
To get a better understanding of what kind of player he is on the field, we spoke with Brentwood Christian head coach Stan Caffey, whose Bears team was the last to face Patterson and San Antonio Christian in person.
“He’s a big target out there on the field with soft hands,” Caffey recalled. “Patterson was their No. 1 threat when they played us, because he and the quarterback just kind of played pitch and catch.
“We tried some different coverages against them — both man and zone — but he was able to get open time and time again. No matter what we did, they were consistently able to get him the ball.
“His hands and body control were probably what impressed me most about him. He had some other good receivers around him — one signed with Air Force and one signed with Abilene Christian — but he was the star of the game, and they were able to get the ball to him about 10 times against us.
