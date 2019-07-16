Four-Star Jordan Morant Has The Versatility To Play Either S Or CB At U-M
Seton Hall Prep head coach Bill Fitzgerald is no stranger to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines’ football program on June 23.
Fitzgerald coached against Morant this past season (a 42-6 victory by Bergen Catholic), and in 2017 as well when he was the offensive coordinator at nearby St. Peter’s Prep.
“I actually remember Morant better as a sophomore when I was at St. Peter’s Prep,” Fitzgerald revealed. “He made two big-time plays in that game that a sophomore normally doesn't make — an interception and a sack on a corner blitz from the short side of the field.
“It just showed he was a student of the game and that he was wise beyond his years. Morant also did all the little things well, like not showing his hands.
“That just proved to me that he studies film and understands positioning on both sides of the football. His knowledge is what has impressed me most in the three times I’ve coached against him.”
Though the Michigan coaching staff has seemingly recruited Morant as a safety at the next level, Fitzgerald actually had a bit of a surprise while discussing the position the four-star appeared in against his club.
“He was a corner against us,” the Seton Hall Prep head man said. “Morant is big enough to play either spot, though, because of his versatility.
“He mainly stayed on the back end of Bergen Catholic’s defense the whole time, but also showed he wasn’t afraid to get physical when he had to.
