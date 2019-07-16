Seton Hall Prep head coach Bill Fitzgerald is no stranger to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines’ football program on June 23. Fitzgerald coached against Morant this past season (a 42-6 victory by Bergen Catholic), and in 2017 as well when he was the offensive coordinator at nearby St. Peter’s Prep.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is one of 21 commits in the Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football class. (Rivals.com)

“I actually remember Morant better as a sophomore when I was at St. Peter’s Prep,” Fitzgerald revealed. “He made two big-time plays in that game that a sophomore normally doesn't make — an interception and a sack on a corner blitz from the short side of the field. “It just showed he was a student of the game and that he was wise beyond his years. Morant also did all the little things well, like not showing his hands. “That just proved to me that he studies film and understands positioning on both sides of the football. His knowledge is what has impressed me most in the three times I’ve coached against him.”