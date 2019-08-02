Oak Park OC Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game Against The Pass And The Run
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines bolstered their 2020 class by landing West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige a couple of days ago. In doing so, the Wolverines added a rangy, 6-3, 185-pound player who can really roam a secondary and make things difficult for opposing quarterbacks and offenses altogether.
Oak Park (Mich.) High offensive coordinator Adam Carter took on West Bloomfield last year and will face the Lakers in the season opener in just a few weeks. Last year's contest, a 27-21 win for West Bloomfield, was in a pretty heavy rain but that didn't keep Carter from paying close attention to Paige during the days leading up to kickoff.
