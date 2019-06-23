Jordan Morant Goes Blue
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant announced via Twitter this afternoon that he has committed to Michigan.
COMMITTED... #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ShDXOwTI0L— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) June 23, 2019
Morant is the third commitment of the day for the Wolverines, joining Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan and Williamstown (N.J.) High defensive end Aaron Lewis.
It had been well known he was high on the Wolverines, but a commitment wasn't necessarily expected quite yet, especially when considering he recently said he'd be announcing his collegiate decision at the Jan. 4 All-American Bowl.
Morant signifies the eighth four-star in Michigan's 2020 class, the 13th pledge overall and the lone safety of the bunch.
First-year U-M linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has strong ties to Bergen Catholic (Morant's school), as his brother, Vito, is the current head coach there, and yet another brother, Nunzio, is a former coach there.
