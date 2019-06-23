News More News
Jordan Morant Goes Blue

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Daisrhg1xexmtobmioxb
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is rated as the eighth best player from the state of New Jersey. (Brandon Brown)

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant announced via Twitter this afternoon that he has committed to Michigan.

Morant is the third commitment of the day for the Wolverines, joining Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan and Williamstown (N.J.) High defensive end Aaron Lewis.

It had been well known he was high on the Wolverines, but a commitment wasn't necessarily expected quite yet, especially when considering he recently said he'd be announcing his collegiate decision at the Jan. 4 All-American Bowl.

Morant signifies the eighth four-star in Michigan's 2020 class, the 13th pledge overall and the lone safety of the bunch.

First-year U-M linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has strong ties to Bergen Catholic (Morant's school), as his brother, Vito, is the current head coach there, and yet another brother, Nunzio, is a former coach there.


