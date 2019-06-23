Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant announced via Twitter this afternoon that he has committed to Michigan.

Morant is the third commitment of the day for the Wolverines, joining Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus four-star linebacker William Mohan and Williamstown (N.J.) High defensive end Aaron Lewis.

It had been well known that the four-star safety was high on the Wolverines, but a commitment wasn't necessarily expected quite yet, especially when considering he recently said he'd be announcing his collegiate decision at the Jan. 4 All-American Bowl.