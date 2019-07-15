Michigan Football Recruiting: Jordan Morant's Coach Breaks Down His Game
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant is the latest addition to Michigan football’s New Jersey pipeline.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has worked hard to develop that connection, including hiring Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach. Campanile played a key role in getting Morant to Michigan. Campanile’s brother, Vito, is also Morant’s head coach at Bergen Catholic.
“I think he’s had a good relationship with Anthony for a long time,” Vito Campanile said. “Not just because he’s my brother, he’s a quality persona and that’s really what you look for in any of your players … For me, it’s about guys I know and trust and are going to have our kid’s best interests as a person at heart. I know [Michigan] has that in Anthony.”
