“It was actually the first practice I’d ever seen at U-M,” he exclaimed. “I got to see how Coach [Ed] Warinner operates, along with the assistant offensive line coaches.

“I also got a chance to sit down with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh once again. One of the things that stood out about the practice was how individualized it was — they did a lot of one-on-one work with the guys among the five assistant offensive line coaches, so all the players got plenty of reps.”

Priebe explained he has built a solid relationship with not only Warinner, but also first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, even though the latter has only been on the job for just over three months.

“Coach Warinner has made it a clear I’m a priority for them and that they’d love to have me,” the offensive lineman said. “We talk almost every day and have gotten to know each other very well throughout this process.

“I don’t talk quite as often with Coach Gattis, but we’ve gotten pretty close as well. I don’t run a no huddle offense in high school, but I think his system is great. It’d be a bit of a learning curve, but not huddling is a great element to have because it catches defenses off guard.

“Most schools are recruiting me as a tackle, but I’ve had some places project me as a guard as well. I play guard at my school right now and am very comfortable there, but I’ve worked on my pass sets a lot and also feel good playing tackle.

“I actually pride myself on my nastiness and quickness on the field, because there are so many big guys who don’t move well. I pull out a lot in our offense and have to get to the second level quickly, so I feel like I can dominate once I'm there.”

Priebe actually took a recent visit to Ohio State this past winter, and provided a brief recap of how things went down in Columbus.