Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Jourdan Lewis Camp Recap
Former Michigan All-American Jourdan Lewis held his second annual Jourdan Lewis WR vs. DB Skills Camp at the PAL Complex in Detroit on Sunday, which attracted several local stars including Michigan commit and four-star cornerback Andre Seldon. The competition was pretty stiff and really allowed some of the bigger names in the Detroit area to put their skills on display.
