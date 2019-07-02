Family Ties Have Given U-M A Head Start On 2021 4-Star LB Junior Colson
Most of Michigan’s current focus on the recruiting trail obviously resides with the 2020 prospects it is pursuing, but the coaching staff has undoubtedly kept a close eye on several 2021 athletes as well.
One of those is Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star outside linebacker Junior Colson, who is rated as the second-best player from the state of Tennessee and just recently picked up his Michigan offer.
“I got it at one of their camps I attended,” he revealed at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. “I wanted to show out there and display my skill set.
“I had a chance to speak with the U-M coaches during the camp, even though they didn’t really know who I was at the time. I just grinded throughout the whole thing and got my offer.
“It was actually my mom who really wanted me to get a scholarship from them, so that’s why we made the trip up [from Tennessee].
“Michigan is my mom’s favorite team, because she grew up in the state — Saugatuck — and a lot of my relatives are U-M fans as well.
“She talks about Michigan a lot, and tells me how it’s the most prestigious school around — it’s top-10 in pretty much everything.”
The Maize and Blue staff has kept in close contact with Colson ever since they extended an offer to him, with the four-star linebacker revealing that tight ends coach Sherrone Moore messages him daily.
Though he was just on campus last month, Colson also said he definitely plans on being back in Ann Arbor this fall.
“I know I’ll be back up there for a game this season, but my parents are still trying to work out a schedule,” he explained.
“Texas A&M and Ole Miss are two other schools I’ll probably visit this fall as well.”
