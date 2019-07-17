Mullings’ Milton Academy squad went just 4-4 last year, with one of those four setbacks occurring at the hands of Belmont Hill, 33-8, on Oct. 13.

Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings is the second highest rated prospect in the Michigan Wolverines’ 2020 football recruiting class, checking in at No. 106 nationally and trailing only Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning (No. 84 overall).

The Hillies’ head coach, Chris Butler, was kind enough to swing by and give an in-depth breakdown of the four-star linebacker, discussing the kind of person he is both on and off the field.

“Throughout his career, he’s just been an incredibly impressive player,” Butler began. “He is one of those guys who can be a Division 1 athlete on both offense and defense, because he’s that talented.

“From our perspective, we had to know where he was on defense at all times and try to keep the ball as far away as possible, because he moved so well sideline to sideline.