Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star outside linebacker Kalel Mullings announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.

Mullings' pledge continues U-M's incredible stretch on the recruiting trail as of late, marking the ninth commitment since the weekend of June 22-23.

Of the nine pickups, he is also the sixth four-star of the bunch, joining Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety Jordan Morant, Brooklyn Erasmus Hall Campus linebacker William Mohan, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East running back A.J. Henning and Baltimore St. Frances running back Blake Corum.

In fact, at No. 106 overall nationally, Mullings is actually the second-highest rated player in Michigan's entire class, trailing only Henning at No. 84.