Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Kalel Mullings Jim Harbaugh Brown
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown were first to offer Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy four-star outside linebacker Kalel Mullings several years ago and the Maize and Blue remained a big part of his recruitment as other teams came and went.
The 6-2, 220-pounder still remembers how it all started with Michigan and almost can't believe that he's now committed to the Wolverines.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news