{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 10:12:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Cass Tech CB Kalen King — The U-M Coaches 'Told Me They Want Me To Commit'

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Uv7toeqjoky6neq1qcgg
Class of 2021 Detroit Cass Tech three-star cornerback Kalen King stands 5-11, 175. (Brandon Brown)

Cass Tech High School in Detroit has long been a hotbed for Michigan talent, with notable alums on U-M’s current roster including junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior right guard Mike Onwenu.

That trend doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon, with class of 2021 three-star cornerback Kalen King the latest to pick up an offer from the Wolverines.

“I camped there about a month ago and received it,” he explained at a 7-on-7 tournament last week in Detroit. “I wanted to check out their campus and show my face there, and build a relationship with the coaches.

“They’ve been expressing their interest in me ever since then, telling me they want me to commit. I grew up rooting for both Michigan and Michigan State though.”

King’s recruitment holds an interest dynamic, in that his teammate and brother — class of 2021 three-star inside linebacker Kobe King — also holds an offer from the Maize and Blue.

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
