That trend doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon, with class of 2021 three-star cornerback Kalen King the latest to pick up an offer from the Wolverines.

Cass Tech High School in Detroit has long been a hotbed for Michigan talent, with notable alums on U-M’s current roster including junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior right guard Mike Onwenu.

“I camped there about a month ago and received it,” he explained at a 7-on-7 tournament last week in Detroit. “I wanted to check out their campus and show my face there, and build a relationship with the coaches.

“They’ve been expressing their interest in me ever since then, telling me they want me to commit. I grew up rooting for both Michigan and Michigan State though.”

King’s recruitment holds an interest dynamic, in that his teammate and brother — class of 2021 three-star inside linebacker Kobe King — also holds an offer from the Maize and Blue.