Kris Jenkins Goes Blue

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins stands 6-3, 235. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.

He is the 21st pledge in U-M's 2020 haul, and the 11th alone since the weekend of June 22-23.

Prior to the wave of commitments, the Wolverines' class resided in the low teens but has since skyrocketed all the way up to No. 4 nationally.

Jenkins' commitment now gives the Maize and Blue three defensive ends in their 2020 haul, with Port Huron (Mich.) Northern four-star Braiden McGregor and Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star Aaron Lewis being the other two.

The Maryland native is rated as the 21st-best player in the state, and held other notable offers from the likes of Michigan State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

