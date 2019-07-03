Kris Jenkins Goes Blue
Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.
I am beyond blessed. I wouldn’t be here without support from God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates.— 18 (@KrisJenkinsJr1) July 3, 2019
100% Committed to The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v9JuqAAtbB
He is the 21st pledge in U-M's 2020 haul, and the 11th alone since the weekend of June 22-23.
Prior to the wave of commitments, the Wolverines' class resided in the low teens but has since skyrocketed all the way up to No. 4 nationally.
Jenkins' commitment now gives the Maize and Blue three defensive ends in their 2020 haul, with Port Huron (Mich.) Northern four-star Braiden McGregor and Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star Aaron Lewis being the other two.
The Maryland native is rated as the 21st-best player in the state, and held other notable offers from the likes of Michigan State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
