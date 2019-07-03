Olney (Mary.) Good Counsel three-star defensive end Kris Jenkins announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.

I am beyond blessed. I wouldn’t be here without support from God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates. 100% Committed to The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v9JuqAAtbB

He is the 21st pledge in U-M's 2020 haul, and the 11th alone since the weekend of June 22-23.

Prior to the wave of commitments, the Wolverines' class resided in the low teens but has since skyrocketed all the way up to No. 4 nationally.