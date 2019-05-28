Michigan offered Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek defensive back Xavion Alford back in January and have since made him a big priority on the recruiting trail. Alford has repaid the staff’s efforts by including the Wolverines in a top ten he released less than a month ago. Other schools in the 6-1, 184-pound prospect’s top group include Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oregon, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Alford says he plans to visit Michigan this June, as the staff will look to add him to a future roster including 2019 five-star gem Daxton Hill, a prospect from Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, not too far from Alford in Texas.





