Four-Star S Makari Paige Includes U-M In Top Group, Is Close To A Decision
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With 21 commitments already in its 2020 recruiting class, Michigan will only take a few more prospects before the entire haul is wrapped up.
One of the remaining recruits the Wolverines are still after is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige, who released a top seven consisting of Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue on June 3.
Paige was asked why U-M made the cut, and cited his relationships with two of the Wolverine defensive coaches as a primary reason.
“I included them because of the way their coaches develop men on the team,” he explained at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. “I’ve seen that in [defensive coordinator] Don Brown, who is the coach I speak with the most on their staff.
“He is so smart as a coach, along with [safeties/special teams] Coach [Chris] Partridge. It’s not odd at all that I’m so close with Coach Brown despite his age, simply because he’s a good guy.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news