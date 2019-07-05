News More News
Four-Star S Makari Paige Includes U-M In Top Group, Is Close To A Decision

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige is rated as the sixth-best player in the state of Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

With 21 commitments already in its 2020 recruiting class, Michigan will only take a few more prospects before the entire haul is wrapped up.

One of the remaining recruits the Wolverines are still after is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige, who released a top seven consisting of Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue on June 3.

Paige was asked why U-M made the cut, and cited his relationships with two of the Wolverine defensive coaches as a primary reason.

“I included them because of the way their coaches develop men on the team,” he explained at last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta. “I’ve seen that in [defensive coordinator] Don Brown, who is the coach I speak with the most on their staff.

“He is so smart as a coach, along with [safeties/special teams] Coach [Chris] Partridge. It’s not odd at all that I’m so close with Coach Brown despite his age, simply because he’s a good guy.

