With 21 commitments already in its 2020 recruiting class, Michigan will only take a few more prospects before the entire haul is wrapped up.

One of the remaining recruits the Wolverines are still after is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige, who released a top seven consisting of Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue on June 3.

Paige was asked why U-M made the cut, and cited his relationships with two of the Wolverine defensive coaches as a primary reason.