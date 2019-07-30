The 6-3, 185-pounder announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan. Paige's pledge is a big one for the Wolverines as he's been high on the safety board for a long, long time.

Paige is commit No. 2 for Michigan following last weekend's BBQ at The Big House, joining Delran (N.J.) High three-star athlete RJ Moten, who may also play some safety at Michigan.

It had been well known that Paige was high on Michigan for a while but teams like Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State gave the Wolverines a run for their money. The No. 18 safety in the country never gave much away when it came to who he liked or how much, but it seemed like U-M would be tough to beat as Paige's recruitment played out.

Paige signifies the thirteenth four-star in Michigan's 2020 class, the 23rd pledge overall and the second true safety. Moten and four-star Jordan Morant also could play variations of the safety position. Paige is also the second player from West Bloomfield to commit to U-M in the 2020 cycle joining friend and teammate Cornell Wheeler, a four-star inside linebacker.