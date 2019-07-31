Four-Star Safety Makari Paige Talks Commitment, Position, Recruiting Others
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines added a big piece to the 2020 puzzle yesterday when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige committed to U-M. The 6-3, 185-pounder spoke about his pledge, his friendship with teammate and fellow commit Cornell Wheeler, the position he'll play at U-M and who he's recruiting hard to join him in Ann Arbor.
Watch the video below to get all of that information and more from the No. 18 safety in the country.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news