football

Four-Star Safety Makari Paige Talks Commitment, Position, Recruiting Others

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines added a big piece to the 2020 puzzle yesterday when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige committed to U-M. The 6-3, 185-pounder spoke about his pledge, his friendship with teammate and fellow commit Cornell Wheeler, the position he'll play at U-M and who he's recruiting hard to join him in Ann Arbor.

Watch the video below to get all of that information and more from the No. 18 safety in the country.

