Maliq Carr Talks Josh Gattis, Future Position, Overall Recruitment, More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr recently dropped a top five that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas A&M and LSU. That top five has remained and now includes two more powers from the SEC.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news