Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Maliq Carr Puts Michigan In Top 5

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
Four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr dropped a top five and Michigan made the cut.
Brandon Brown

Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr dropped a top five consisting of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue and Texas A&M. The 6-5, 215-pounder broke down exactly why each program remained in the mix for him.

