Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Maliq Carr Puts Michigan In Top 5
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr dropped a top five consisting of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue and Texas A&M. The 6-5, 215-pounder broke down exactly why each program remained in the mix for him.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news