I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Michigan! Thanks to every Coach who believed in me and recruited me. #GOBLUE 🔵〽️ @Coach_SMoore @CoachCPartridge @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @LakeBraddockFB pic.twitter.com/Wb4viaUCdc

Hibner picked up his offer from Michigan just nine days ago but immediately set up an unofficial visit to check out Ann Arbor. Obviously that visit went extremely well and he's now a part of the class.

It's been clear for a long time that tight ends coach Sherrone Moore would prefer to take two tight ends in the 2020 class and several offers have gone out at the position over the last couple of months. Hibner was the most recent and because of that, didn't necessarily look like a Wolverine lean. The quick turnaround to get to Ann Arbor after being offered a little more than a week ago certainly made it seem like Hibner was pretty interested but a quote on the day he was offered seemed to suggest that he was going to take a little time to figure everything out.

"I haven’t really ordered anything down but everywhere I’ve visited has been great and they’re all very interested," he explained. "I've been to Virginia Tech, N.C. State and Vanderbilt. I'm looking to visit Georgia Tech as well. Michigan is definitely up at the top."

Hibner was obviously pretty excited about the offer and by putting Michigan near the top sight unseen seemed to indicate that he was feeling pretty good about having U-M as an option. Once on campus, it was a wrap.